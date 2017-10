Dec 1 (Reuters) - Flex Ltd

* Flex ltd - on november 30 entered into a $700 million term loan agreement

* Flex ltd - term loan agreement consists of a $700 million term loan facility that matures on november 30, 2021

* Flex ltd - agreement permits company to add one or more incremental term loan facilities in an aggregate amount not to exceed $150 million