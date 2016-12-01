FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Alliance Data Systems unit LoyaltyOne announcing cancellation of its five-year expiry policy
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 1, 2016 / 10:00 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Alliance Data Systems unit LoyaltyOne announcing cancellation of its five-year expiry policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Alliance Data Systems Corp

* Unit Loyaltyone announcing cancellation of its five-year expiry policy

* Alliance Data Systems - LoyaltyOne will reassess accounting estimates regarding breakage, or those air miles reward miles not expected to be redeemed

* Alliance Data Systems - Expected that LoyaltyOne will incur a one-time charge as a result of cancellation of expiry policy

* One-Time charge likely be recorded as a reduction of revenue in 2016

* LoyaltyOne anticipates amount of expected charge to be between usd $180 million and $250 million Source text: [bit.ly/2gEE2zZ] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.