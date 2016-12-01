BRIEF-NVIDIA's board amended and restated NVIDIA's bylaws
* On November 29, 2016, board of directors amended and restated NVIDIA's bylaws
Dec 1 Heat Biologics Inc
* Files for offering of up to 3.02 million shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of outstanding warrants - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On November 29, 2016, board of directors amended and restated NVIDIA's bylaws
* Resolute Energy - On Nov 29, unit, Kinder Morgan CO2company, L.P. entered into an amendment to product sale and purchase contract dated July 1, 2007
Dec 1 A federal jury in Dallas on Thursday ordered Johnson & Johnson and its DePuy Orthopaedics unit to pay more than $1 billion to six plaintiffs who said they were injured by Pinnacle hip implants, a lawyer for the plaintiffs said.