Dec 1 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp

* Tenet Healthcare Corp says on Dec 1, co issued $750 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.50% senior secured second lien notes due 2022

* Tenet Healthcare says in connection with issuance of notes, tenet also entered into exchange and registration rights agreement, dated as of Dec 1, 2016