9 months ago
BRIEF-Sunwah Kingsway Capital says a unit entered into JV contract
December 2, 2016 / 1:15 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Sunwah Kingsway Capital says a unit entered into JV contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Sunwah Kingsway Capital Holdings -

* Unit entered into JV contract with Hanhua Financial, Chongqing Jiangbeizui, Chongqing Huiwei and Prive Financial

* Total investment amount for establishment of jv company shall be rmb1.5 billion

* Kingsway financial will make a capital contribution of rmb330 million into jv company

* Intended that cos' capital contribution of rmb330 million will be funded by internal resources, borrowing from financial institutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

