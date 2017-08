Dec 2 (Reuters) - Swiss Re AG

* Swiss Re says will further expand its research and development capabilities to efficiently allocate capital into growing risk pools

* Swiss Re says maintains a leading capital position; reiterates commitment to group and business unit financial targets

* Swiss Re says premiums from treaty renewals in P&C re from transactions increased 81% in 2016 (through October 2016) compared to the same period in 2015. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)