9 months ago
BRIEF-Tobii tweaks financial targets
December 2, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Tobii tweaks financial targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Tobii Ab

* Says tobii dynavox's long-term goal is to deliver revenue growth in excess of 10% per year and to reach an ebit margin of 20%.

* Says tobii pro's long-term goal is to deliver revenue growth in excess of 15% per year and to reach an ebit margin in excess of 15%.

* Tobii Tech's long-term goal is to be the leading provider of eye-tracking technology for integration into high-volume products.

* Says financial goals for tobii dynavox and tobii pro remain unchanged while goal for tobii tech has been updated. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)

