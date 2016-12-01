FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Ambac Financial's board authorized three corporate governance initiatives related to board, executive compensation
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 1, 2016 / 10:45 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Ambac Financial's board authorized three corporate governance initiatives related to board, executive compensation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ambac Financial Group Inc

* Ambac Financial says effective January 1, board of directors authorized three corporate governance initiatives related to board, executive compensation

* Ambac Financial says board has adopted a recoupment policy

* Ambac Financial says board has authorized changes to its non-employee director compensation plan - SEC filing

* Ambac Financial says board has adopted an executive stock ownership and retention policy applicable to each of its executive officers

* Ambac Financial says beginning 2017 non-employee director cash retainer, stock-based compensation, in aggregate, will be reduced by 33% compared to 2016

* Ambac Financial says board also approved changes in fees paid to chairman and to chairs of its four committees

* Ambac Financial says non-employee directors will receive fees for attending meetings beyond a certain number of meetings in a calendar year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.