BRIEF-Ambac Financial's board authorized three corporate governance initiatives related to board, executive compensation

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ambac Financial Group Inc

* Ambac Financial says effective January 1, board of directors authorized three corporate governance initiatives related to board, executive compensation

* Ambac Financial says board has adopted a recoupment policy

* Ambac Financial says board has authorized changes to its non-employee director compensation plan - SEC filing

* Ambac Financial says board has adopted an executive stock ownership and retention policy applicable to each of its executive officers

* Ambac Financial says beginning 2017 non-employee director cash retainer, stock-based compensation, in aggregate, will be reduced by 33% compared to 2016

* Ambac Financial says board also approved changes in fees paid to chairman and to chairs of its four committees

* Ambac Financial says non-employee directors will receive fees for attending meetings beyond a certain number of meetings in a calendar year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: