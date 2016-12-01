BRIEF-NVIDIA's board amended and restated NVIDIA's bylaws
* On November 29, 2016, board of directors amended and restated NVIDIA's bylaws
Dec 1 Ambac Financial Group Inc
* Ambac Financial says effective January 1, board of directors authorized three corporate governance initiatives related to board, executive compensation
* Ambac Financial says board has adopted a recoupment policy
* Ambac Financial says board has authorized changes to its non-employee director compensation plan - SEC filing
* Ambac Financial says board has adopted an executive stock ownership and retention policy applicable to each of its executive officers
* Ambac Financial says beginning 2017 non-employee director cash retainer, stock-based compensation, in aggregate, will be reduced by 33% compared to 2016
* Ambac Financial says board also approved changes in fees paid to chairman and to chairs of its four committees
* Ambac Financial says non-employee directors will receive fees for attending meetings beyond a certain number of meetings in a calendar year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Resolute Energy - On Nov 29, unit, Kinder Morgan CO2company, L.P. entered into an amendment to product sale and purchase contract dated July 1, 2007
Dec 1 A federal jury in Dallas on Thursday ordered Johnson & Johnson and its DePuy Orthopaedics unit to pay more than $1 billion to six plaintiffs who said they were injured by Pinnacle hip implants, a lawyer for the plaintiffs said.