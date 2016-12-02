FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ashley Services Group updates on federal court class action
December 2, 2016 / 1:06 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Ashley Services Group updates on federal court class action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Ashley Services Group Ltd :

* Federal court class action against ash update-ash.ax

* Received an originating application and statement of claim filed in federal court of Australia on 30th november 2016

* Ash denies all liability in respect of these allegations and advises that they will be vigorously defended

* Proceedings were originally threatened by IMF Bentham in its asx release on 17th august 2015

* Proceedings are brought by certain ash shareholders against ash

* Proceedings with respect to alleged misstatements in ash's prospectus dated 7th aug 2014 in connection with ash's acquisition of 'Integracom' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

