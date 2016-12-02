FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Meyer Burger publishes final terms of planned capital increase
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
December 2, 2016 / 5:40 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Meyer Burger publishes final terms of planned capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Meyer Burger Technology AG :

* Publishes final terms of planned capital increase

* To increase share capital through issuance of 456,851,800 new registered shares from previously 4,568,518.00 Swiss francs to 27,411,108.00 Swiss francs ($27.16 million)

* New registered shares will be offered to existing shareholders of Meyer Burger Technology at an offer price of 0.36 francs per registered share

* Completion of capital increase is subject to condition that gross proceeds will amount to at least 160 million francs

* For each registered share held existing shareholders will receive five subscription rights

* Announces signing of extension of existing bank credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0093 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.