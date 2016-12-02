BRIEF-Meyer Burger publishes final terms of planned capital increase

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Meyer Burger Technology AG :

* Publishes final terms of planned capital increase

* To increase share capital through issuance of 456,851,800 new registered shares from previously 4,568,518.00 Swiss francs to 27,411,108.00 Swiss francs ($27.16 million)

* New registered shares will be offered to existing shareholders of Meyer Burger Technology at an offer price of 0.36 francs per registered share

* Completion of capital increase is subject to condition that gross proceeds will amount to at least 160 million francs

* For each registered share held existing shareholders will receive five subscription rights

* Announces signing of extension of existing bank credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0093 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)