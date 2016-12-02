BRIEF-Allied Minds says raises about 64 mln stg via placing

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Allied Minds Plc :

* A total of 17.45 million new ordinary shares have been placed by Credit Suisse Securities Europe Ltd, Numis Securities Ltd

* Placing shares represent approximately 8.1 percent of issued ordinary share capital of Allied Minds prior to placing

* Shares were placed at a price of 367 pence per share, raising total gross proceeds of about 64 million pounds or $81 million for company