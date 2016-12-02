FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 2, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Ola says Indian Oil, HP fuel pumps to accept Ola Money

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Ola:

* Ola Money will be accepted at over 20,000 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd fuel pumps across country Source text: Ola Money, the popular digital payment solution from Ola, will be accepted at over 20,000 HPCL (Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd) and IOCL (Indian Oil Corporation Ltd) fuel pumps across the country. Users can now pay for their fuel with Ola Money on Verifone enabled PoS devices in any of these fuel stations, with a one step mobile verification process

