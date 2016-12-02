FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Bupa Finance prices 400 mln stg 5 pct fixed rate subordinated notes
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 2, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Bupa Finance prices 400 mln stg 5 pct fixed rate subordinated notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Bupa Finance Plc

* Bupa finance plc announces pricing of its offering of £400,000,000 5 pct fixed rate subordinated notes due 8 December 2026

* Notes carry a coupon of 5.00 per cent per annum and are expected to be rated BAA2(hyb) and BBB by Moody's and Fitch, respectively

* Notes were priced at a spread over gilts of 367 basis points and have a maturity date of 8 December 2026

* Transaction attracted strong demand from investors, with final order book closing at over 1.1 bln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.