FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Swissco Holdings Limited updates on applications for judicial management
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
December 2, 2016 / 10:01 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Swissco Holdings Limited updates on applications for judicial management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Swissco Holdings Limited :

* Swissco holdings ltd - interim judicial managers wish to announce that an order of court had been sought and obtained on 1 december 2016

* Swissco holdings - order of court had been sought and obtained on 1 december 2016 authorising them to make payment of wages to crew of certain vessels

* Swissco holdings - an order of court had been sought and obtained on 1 december 2016 authorising them to make payment of wages to crew of certain vessels and service asset employed by sopl

* Swissco holdings - interim judicial managers were directed to file a report on 5 jan 2017 updating court and creditors of status of company and sopl Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.