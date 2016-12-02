BRIEF-Bank of East Asia updates on joint bidding of land in Qianhai

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Bank Of East Asia :

* Bank, khl and kpl entered into bidding agreement in respect of their joint bidding of land in qianhai

* Joint Bidding Of Land In Qianhai And Payment Of Deposit

* Bank, khl and kpl jointly paid deposit of rmb604.0 million under the agreement

* Bank of east asia- bank, khl and kpl jointly paid deposit of rmb604.0 million (approximately hk$682.52 million) in cash

* "land use type of land is for commercial use and will be granted for a term of 40 years" Source text (bit.ly/2gtUzcL) Further company coverage: