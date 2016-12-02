FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Coolpad Group updates on disposal of 80% equity interest in coolpad mobile
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
December 2, 2016 / 10:55 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Coolpad Group updates on disposal of 80% equity interest in coolpad mobile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Coolpad Group-discloseable Transaction Disposal Of 80% Equity Interest In Coolpad Mobile

*

* Yulong shenzhen and coolpad mobile, being subsidiaries of company, and superd entered into equity transfer arrangement

* Deal for an aggregate consideration of rmb272 million

* Yulong shenzhen has agreed to dispose of and superd has agreed to acquire 80% equity interest in coolpad mobile

* Upon completion of equity transfer, coolpad mobile will be held as to 20% by yulong shenzhen and 80% by superd Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2fNI7Fj] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.