9 months ago
BRIEF-Alico Inc says it has begun to realign its management structure
December 2, 2016 / 11:20 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Alico Inc says it has begun to realign its management structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Alico Inc :

* Alico Inc says alico inc. Has begun to realign its management structure

* Alico Inc says remy trafelet will become president and chief executive officer of parent holding company, alico inc., on January 1, 2017

* Alico Inc says wilson will continue to serve as a member of alico board of directors

* Says wilson will continue to serve as a member of alico board of directors

* Says clay wilson will step down as chief executive officer on Dec 31

* Alico Inc says qtrly loss per share $0.41

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.37

