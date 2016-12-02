BRIEF-Alico Inc says it has begun to realign its management structure

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Alico Inc :
* Alico Inc says alico inc. Has begun to realign its management structure
* Alico Inc says remy trafelet will become president and chief executive officer of parent holding company, alico inc., on January 1, 2017
* Alico Inc says wilson will continue to serve as a member of alico board of directors
* Says wilson will continue to serve as a member of alico board of directors
* Says clay wilson will step down as chief executive officer on Dec 31
* Alico Inc says qtrly loss per share $0.41
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.37 Source text bit.ly/2gHhJd5 Further company coverage: