BRIEF-Alico Inc says it has begun to realign its management structure

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Alico Inc

Alico Inc says alico inc. Has begun to realign its management structure

Remy trafelet will become president and chief executive officer of parent holding company, alico inc., on January 1, 2017

Wilson will continue to serve as a member of alico board of directors

Clay wilson will step down as chief executive officer on Dec 31

Qtrly loss per share $0.41

Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.37