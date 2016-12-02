BRIEF-Faurecia forms two new joint-ventures in Iran

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Faurecia

* Faurecia strengthens its industrial presence in Iran, forms two new joint-ventures

* FCAES, the 50/50 Faurecia - MAAD joint-venture will develop and produce emissions control systems for the Iranian automotive market

* For FCAES total sales are expected to reach 50 million euros in 2020

* AFISCO, the 50/50 Faurecia - Azin Khodro joint-venture for vehicle interior systems, expects its total sales to reach 50 million euros in 2020

* FAPSCO, the existing Faurecia joint-venture for automotive seating, expects to grow its business to 340,000 car sets per year and total sales of 150 million euros in 2020 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)