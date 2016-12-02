BRIEF-Pico Holdings announces governance enhancements and changes

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Pico Holdings Inc -
* Announces governance enhancements and changes
* Says accelerated de-staggering of board prior to 2017 annual meeting
* Pico has agreed to terminate settlement agreement dated March 18, 2016 with Central Square Management Llc
* Says board to be downsized to 5 directors following 2017 annual meeting
* Board has fixed date of 2017 annual meeting of shareholders to be held on May 4, 2017
* Announced that Marino has resigned as chairman
* Pico Holdings -"Board believes that combining chairman and chief executive officer positions is most efficient structure for company at this time"
* Board has also undertaken a process of reviewing compensation program for non-employee directors
* Maxim Webb, CEO and a director, has been elected to additional position of chairman of board, effective immediately
* Effect of resignations is that entire pico board will stand for election for 1-year term at 2017 annual meeting, each meeting thereafter
* While no terms are final, max has agreed his base salary will remain at level at which it was set prior to his promotion to CEO