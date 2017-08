Dec 2 (Reuters) - Auga Group AB :

* Acquires agricultural subsidiaries of German company KTG AGRAR SE in Lithuania

* Agreement at 1.38 million euros ($1.47 million) for shares of companies under acquisition

* Consolidate revenues of KTG companies in 2015 year were 4.7 million euros ($5.02 million)