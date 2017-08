Dec 2 (Reuters) - Zambal Spain Socimi SA :

* Buys office building in Madrid for 120 million euros($128 million)

* Says signed a loan agreement with its main shareholder for 114 million euros to finance the acqusition Source text: bit.ly/2gg1weh bit.ly/2gNCtCY Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9398 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)