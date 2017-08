Dec 2 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp -

* Western Gas Partners Lp - On Dec, 1 extended commodity price swap agreements with Anadarko for DJ basin complex, MGR assets - SEC filing

* Western Gas Partners Lp - Extended commodity price swap agreements for DJ basin complex, MGR assets from January 1, 2017, through December 31, 2017