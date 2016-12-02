FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-China Vanke clarifies on reports regarding block trades involving shareholders of Co
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
December 2, 2016 / 11:51 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-China Vanke clarifies on reports regarding block trades involving shareholders of Co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - China Vanke Co Ltd :

* There were media speculations that seller(s) involved in block trades could be one or several shareholders of company

* Noticed that there had been a number of speculations in media regarding seller(s) involved in block trades

* On 29 nov 2016, shenzhen stock exchange website disclosed that there were 3 large volume transactions in a shares of china vanke made on that day

* issued inquiry letters about whether any of them had participated in block trades in co's a shares on 29 nov 2016 to reduce their holding of a shares in co

* "aforementioned shareholders had not participated in block trades in co's a shares on 29 nov to reduce their holding of a shares in co"

* announcement regarding elaborations on media reports Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.