BRIEF-Neuroderm announces top-line results of pilot PK trial

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Neuroderm Ltd :

* Neuroderm announces top-line results of pilot PK trial comparing ND0701 with commercial apomorphine

* Neuroderm Ltd - study results demonstrate that ND0701 produced PK results that were comparable to those produced by referenced drug

* Neuroderm Ltd - plans to pursue a PK similarity regulatory development route in EU for ND0701

* Neuroderm - to initiate follow-up comparison PK study in H1 2017, meet with european regulatory authorities in H2 2017 to discuss development strategy

* Neuroderm Ltd - company is evaluating in parallel development of ND0701 for U.S. market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: