FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-CK Hutchison says Indian tax authorities issued draft assessment order to Hutchison Telecommunications International
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 2, 2016 / 1:56 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-CK Hutchison says Indian tax authorities issued draft assessment order to Hutchison Telecommunications International

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd :

* Indian tax authorities issued a draft assessment order to hutchison telecommunications international limited

* Has received a draft assessment order ( "dao") from indian tax authorities ("ita") dated 24 november 2016

* Htil believes that no assessment for alleged cgt can be validly imposed

* does not believe that any assessment order or penalty proceedings related to alleged cgt will have any effect on company's financial condition

* Dao proposes to impose tax on htil on alleged gains of about inr374 billion in respect of acquisition in 2007 by vodafone of CGP Investments (Holdings) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.