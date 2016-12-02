BRIEF-Amazon Web Services and Salesforce extend global strategic alliance

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Salesforce.com Inc :

* Amazon Web Services and Salesforce extend global strategic alliance

* Canada will be the first new AWS region supported in Salesforce's planned international infrastructure expansion on AWS

* customers to be able to use core service delivered on AWS cloud infrastructure in Canada, with general availability expected in mid-2017

* cos to deliver integrations connecting co's platform with Amazon AppStream 2.0, AWS IoT, Amazon Redshift, Alexa and Amazon Virtual Private Cloud