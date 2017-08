Dec 2 (Reuters) - Saint Croix Holding Immobilier Socimi SA :

* Acquires an offices building located on 41 José Abascal Str. in Madrid

* Acquisition has amounted to 19 million euros ($20.23 million) and paid in cash Source text: bit.ly/2fSDSDL Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9391 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)