Dec 2 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp -

* New CFO William Osbourn to receive annual base salary of $625,000 - SEC filing

* Osbourn to receive target 2017 long-term incentive award opportunity under executive long-term incentive program of $2.3 million

* In addition, Osbourn will receive restricted stock unit award of $1.1 million