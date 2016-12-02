BRIEF-Ford issues safety recall for Fusion, Mondeo and Lincoln models

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co -

* Ford says issuing a safety recall for approximately 650,000 2013-16 Ford fusion, 2015-16 Ford mondeo and 2013-15 Lincoln MKZ vehicles

* Ford says recalling vehicles to insulate front driver and passenger seat belt anchor pretensioners to prevent cable separation in a crash

* Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with safety recall for certain 2017 ford fusion vehicles

* Issuing a safety recall for approximately 27 2017 ford fusion vehicles to replace the second-row left-rear seat back frame

* Affected vehicles under recall for certain 2017 ford fusion vehicles, include vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, Sept. 27 - 28

* Is aware of two accidents and two injuries associated with recall of about 650,000 Fusion, Mondeo and Lincoln MKZ vehicles Source text: [ford.to/2gHOQNM] Further company coverage: