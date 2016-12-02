FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Ford issues safety recall for Fusion, Mondeo and Lincoln models
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 2, 2016 / 1:50 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Ford issues safety recall for Fusion, Mondeo and Lincoln models

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co -

* Ford says issuing a safety recall for approximately 650,000 2013-16 Ford fusion, 2015-16 Ford mondeo and 2013-15 Lincoln MKZ vehicles

* Ford says recalling vehicles to insulate front driver and passenger seat belt anchor pretensioners to prevent cable separation in a crash

* Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with safety recall for certain 2017 ford fusion vehicles

* Issuing a safety recall for approximately 27 2017 ford fusion vehicles to replace the second-row left-rear seat back frame

* Affected vehicles under recall for certain 2017 ford fusion vehicles, include vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, Sept. 27 - 28

* Is aware of two accidents and two injuries associated with recall of about 650,000 Fusion, Mondeo and Lincoln MKZ vehicles Source text: [ford.to/2gHOQNM] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.