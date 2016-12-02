Dec 2 Tesoro Corp -

* Says on November 29, 2016, company entered into an amended and restated commitment letter

* Under restated commitment letter, parties committed to provide 364-day senior unsecured bridge facility in amount not to exceed $2.15 billion

* Restated commitment letter also contemplates certain amendments to existing credit facility, and incremental revolving facility of $1.0 billion