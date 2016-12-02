BRIEF-Seadrill Partners: Tullow terminates rig contract
* Seadrill Partners has received a notice of termination from Tullow Ghana Limited for the West Leo drilling contract dated December 1, 2016
Dec 2 Tesoro Corp -
* Says on November 29, 2016, company entered into an amended and restated commitment letter
* Under restated commitment letter, parties committed to provide 364-day senior unsecured bridge facility in amount not to exceed $2.15 billion
* Restated commitment letter also contemplates certain amendments to existing credit facility, and incremental revolving facility of $1.0 billion Source text: [bit.ly/2fSXmI9] Further company coverage:
* Announces acquisition of dominion towers in downtown denver, colorado