9 months ago
December 2, 2016 / 2:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Gibraltar Industries Inc will exit its U.S. bar grating product line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Gibraltar Industries Inc :

* Gibraltar Industries Inc - will exit its us bar grating product line and its small european business selling residential solar racking

* Gibraltar Industries Inc - action will include closing of 5 facilities and release of 250 employees over next 120 days

* Gibraltar Industries Inc - combined effect of actions on overall company is expected to reduce annual revenues by approximately $75 million

* Gibraltar Industries Inc - actions will primarily affect industrial and infrastructure products segment

* Gibraltar Industries Inc - actions will increase annual operating income by upwards of $6 million, or $0.12 per diluted share

* Approximately $21 million of net charges, or $0.68 per diluted share, will be recorded in Q4 2016

* Gibraltar Industries Inc - $6 million of net charges, or $0.19 per share, will be recorded in Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

