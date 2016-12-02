FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
December 2, 2016 / 2:35 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Delta Air -expects Dec quarter operating margin of 9.5 - 10.5 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc :

* Delta Air Lines Inc -expects Dec. quarter operating margin of 9.5 - 10.5 pct, including full 2016 impact of new pilot contract which was ratified on Dec. 1, 2016

* Delta Air Lines Inc -excluding impact of pilot contract, Dec. quarter operating margin would be at high end of its guidance range provided in Oct.

* Delta Air Lines Inc - non - fuel unit costs including profit sharing for Dec. quarter are expected to be up approximately 10 pct versus prior year

* Delta Air Lines Inc says new pilot contract includes a retroactive adjustment to Jan. 1, 2016, which will be accrued in Dec. quarter

* Delta Air Lines Inc sees passenger unit revenue for Dec. 2016 quarter down 3 pct to down 5 pct versus Dec. 2015 quarter

* Delta Air Lines Inc says expects to record about $300 million of other expenses in Dec. quarter

* Delta Air Lines Inc sees system capacity up about 1 percent for Dec. 2016 quarter versus Dec. 2015 quarter

* Delta Air Lines Inc sees CASM-ex including profit sharing up about 10 percent for Dec 2016 quarter versus Dec 2015 quarter Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2guA8w7] Further company coverage:

