Dec 2 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Nv :

* FCA U.S.- invested $2.6 billion usd to develop Pacifica, including its hybrid counterpart

* FCA U.S. - Windsor assembly plant launches production of hybrid minivan

* FCA U.S. - has invested $744 million (over $1 billion CAD) to upgrade windsor plant