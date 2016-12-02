GLOBAL MARKETS-Bond yields fall on U.S. jobs data, euro flat before Italy vote
* U.S. payroll data fail to spur bets on faster rate-hike path
Dec 2 Facebook Inc :
* Envision Transform Build-East Palo Alto formed a partnership with Facebook and cities of East Palo Alto and Menlo Park
* Facebook will make an initial contribution of $20 million to partnership, with $18.5 million going to housing fund
* partnership to increase supply of affordable housing in Bay Area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Dec 2 Actelion's silence speaks volumes to the dozens of event-driven hedge funds piling into the Swiss biotech firm, betting that Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) approach will result in an outright takeover and handsome returns.
* Dow down 0.03 pct, S&P up 0.24 pct, Nasdaq up 0.25 pct (Adds details, updates prices)