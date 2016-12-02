BRIEF-Morningstar Research says US Election boost North American stock funds

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Morningstar Inc :

* Morningstar Research Inc, a Canadian unit of Morningstar Inc, says U.S. election results boost North American stock funds in Nov 2016

* Morningstar Research Inc - U.S. Equity and U.S. small/mid cap equity were top-performing regionally based equity categories for November

* Morningstar Research - for 2nd straight month, in Nov, worst overall performer was Morningstar precious metals equity fund index, which fell 16.6 percent

* Morningstar Research Inc - with prospects of rising yields, fixed-income funds posted negative results in November

* Morningstar Research Inc - all five Canadian stock categories had positive results in November