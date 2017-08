Dec 2 (Reuters) - Digital Ally Inc :

* Digital Ally receives initial order of commercial fleet deployment for dvm-250 event recorder systems and Fleetvu cloud services

* Digital Ally Inc says initial order includes 89 dvm-250 in-car video systems, with potential to equip entire fleet of over 300 vehicles

* Digital Ally Inc says shipments will begin immediately