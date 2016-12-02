FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Nuevolution enters collaboration on development of tailored cancer therapeutics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
December 2, 2016 / 12:45 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Nuevolution enters collaboration on development of tailored cancer therapeutics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Nuevolution AB (publ) :

* Receives research grant and enters collaboration on development of new tailored cancer therapeutics

* Three-year project has a budget of 24.4 million Danish crowns ($3.5 million, 32.2 million Swedish crowns)

* Innovation fund Denmark contributes with 16.4 million Danish crowns (21.6 million Swedish crowns) in financial support to involved parties

* Will contribute with in-kind investments and is to receive up to 5.2 million Danish crowns (6.8 million Swedish crowns) in funding over project period Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9852 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

