Dec 2 (Reuters) - Mcdonald's Corp:

* Mcdonald's Corporation announces new developmental licensee for its business in Malaysia and Singapore

* Mcdonald's - financial terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Mcdonald's- New DL assumed ownership of Co's business in Malaysia, Singapore which includes total of 390 restaurants, more than 80% of which were co-owned