9 months ago
BRIEF-Agrarius issues convertible bond, raises FY outlook
December 2, 2016 / 1:06 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Agrarius issues convertible bond, raises FY outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Agrarius AG :

* Issues convertible bond with a volume of up to 425,000.00 euros ($451,987.50)

* Bond is convertible into a total of up to 85,000 shares with a proportionate amount of the share capital of 1.00 euro each

* Term of the bond: 5 years, coupon of 2.5 percent p.a.

* Conversion price 5.00 euros per share

* Outlook raised for 2016

* Now expects FY sales revenues of at least 5.2 million euros; raises EBITDA forecast to at least 1 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9403 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
