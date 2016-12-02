BRIEF-Agrarius issues convertible bond, raises FY outlook

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Agrarius AG :

* Issues convertible bond with a volume of up to 425,000.00 euros ($451,987.50)

* Bond is convertible into a total of up to 85,000 shares with a proportionate amount of the share capital of 1.00 euro each

* Term of the bond: 5 years, coupon of 2.5 percent p.a.

* Conversion price 5.00 euros per share

* Outlook raised for 2016

* Now expects FY sales revenues of at least 5.2 million euros; raises EBITDA forecast to at least 1 million euros