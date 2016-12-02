FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Huiyin Smart Community entered into a co-operative agreement with Jiangsu Ruihua
December 2, 2016 / 1:55 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Huiyin Smart Community entered into a co-operative agreement with Jiangsu Ruihua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Huiyin Smart Community Co Ltd

* Company entered into a co-operative agreement with jiangsu ruihua

* Registered capital of rmb200 million

* Company and jiangsu ruihua have agreed to establish a joint venture

* Registered capital shall be fully contributed by jiangsu ruihua and a subsidiary of company by cash

* Huiyin smart community - nanjing ruihu e-commerce will be owned as to 51% and 49% by jiangsu ruihua and a wholly-owned subsidiary of co respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

