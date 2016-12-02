BRIEF-Huiyin Smart Community entered into a co-operative agreement with Jiangsu Ruihua

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Huiyin Smart Community Co Ltd
* Company entered into a co-operative agreement with jiangsu ruihua
* Registered capital of rmb200 million
* Company and jiangsu ruihua have agreed to establish a joint venture
* Registered capital shall be fully contributed by jiangsu ruihua and a subsidiary of company by cash
* Huiyin smart community - nanjing ruihu e-commerce will be owned as to 51% and 49% by jiangsu ruihua and a wholly-owned subsidiary of co respectively