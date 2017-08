Dec 2 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Vertex Pharmaceuticals -effective January 1, 2017, have appointed Ian Smith EVP - chief operating officer and chief financial officer

* On Nov 30, term of CEO Jeffrey Leiden's employment agreement was extended through March 31, 2020

* Aslo, Leiden's cash severance benefit was reduced from 200 pct and target bonus to 100 pct of sum of base salary Source text: bit.ly/2h2gOqZ Further company coverage: