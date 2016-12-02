FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-DP World partners with CDPQ to create $3.7 bln investment platform
December 2, 2016 / 5:10 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-DP World partners with CDPQ to create $3.7 bln investment platform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec

* DP world partners with CDPQ to create CA$ 5 billion (US$3.7 billion) investment platform

* Investment platform totals CA$ 5 billion (US$ 3.7 billion), with DP world holding a 55% share and CDPQ remaining 45%.

* investment platform to invest in global port and terminal businesses globally

* platform will also invest mostly in existing assets, but with up to 25% invested in greenfield opportunities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

