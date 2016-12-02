FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Sakata Seed's first half sales seen above 28 bln yen - Nikkei
December 2, 2016 / 5:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Sakata Seed's first half sales seen above 28 bln yen - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Sakata Seed's consolidated operating profit likely rose 20% on the year to 6 billion yen ($52.5 million) in the first half ended in November - Nikkei

* Sakata Seed's sales in the first half ended in Nov are seen up 2% to slightly over 28 billion yen, surpassing estimates by 3 billion yen - Nikkei

* Strong yen, which persisted through October, likely pushed Sakata Seed's operating profit in the first half ended in Nov down by around 1 billion yen - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2gOMhg3) Further company coverage:

