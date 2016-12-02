FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-GTT Communications intends to offer $300 mln aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 2, 2016 / 5:40 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-GTT Communications intends to offer $300 mln aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - GTT Communications Inc :

* GTT Communications Inc - Intends to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024

* GTT Communications Inc - Intends to use net proceeds from offering to partially finance its previously announced acquisition of Hibernia Networks

* GTT Communications Inc - Notes would initially be issued by a wholly owned subsidiary of GTT

* GTT Communications Inc - Upon consummation of Hibernia deal and related refinancing of GTT's existing credit facilities, GTT would assume the notes Source text: (bit.ly/2fTzkwP) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.