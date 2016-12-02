BRIEF-Orco Property Group announces intragroup disposals and acquisitions of real estate projects with CPI Group

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Orco Property Group SA :
* Announces intragroup disposals and acquisitions of real estate projects with CPI group
* Acquires from CPI group development projects located in Czech Republic, comprising of land bank for future developments.
* On dec 1, 2016 OPG disposed to CPI group two of its income producing assets located in Prague, namely Palac Archa and Hradcanska Office Center
* All these transactions were structured as share deals and prices were based at IFRS NAV