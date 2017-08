Dec 2 (Reuters) - Porter Bancorp Inc :

* Porter Bancorp-Kentucky Court of Appeals ruled against bank in decision with partial dissenting opinion in PBI Bank. v. Signature Point et al matter

* Porter Bancorp - Punitive damages, statutory interest currently about $7.9 million were not previously accrued,will impact earnings, capital in Q4 2016