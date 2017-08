Dec 2 (Reuters) - Intralot Integrated Lottery Systems & Services SA :

* Sign memorandum of cooperation with Amelco for a strategic alliance, deal to be finalised in Q1 2017

* Says strategic alliance to combine Intralot's knowhow in gaming with Amelco's innovative betting platform

Source text: bit.ly/2gORVPe

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)