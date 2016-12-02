FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
December 2, 2016 / 5:25 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Terraform Global Operating launches amended, restated consent solicitation related to senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Terraform Global Inc

* Terraform Global Operating, launches amended and restated consent solicitation related to senior notes

* Terraform Global Inc -Terraform Global Operating LLC launched amended and restated solicitation of consents from holders of 9.75% senior notes due 2022

* Terraform Global Inc Says consent solicitation amends and restates terms of solicitation of consents of holders of notes by Terraform Global

* Terraform Global-amended, restated solicitation of consents to obtain waivers relating to certain reporting covenants under indenture dated August 5, 2015

* Terraform Global Inc - consent solicitation will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 6, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
