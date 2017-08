Dec 2 (Reuters) - M P Evans Group Plc :

* Rejection of revised final unsolicited offer from Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad ("KLK")

* KLK offer very substantially undervalues M.P. Evans' shares

* Independent valuer's valuation implies a value 46 pct higher than KLK offer